HCMC updates fees and charges for land and housing services

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh on March 20 conveyed the City Chairman’s instructions on adjustments to land and housing appraisal fees and certification charges at the commune level.

Under the new guidance, for fees related to issuing certificates of land use rights (red book), house and land-attached asset ownership rights (pink book), the Department of Agriculture and Environment will continue to collect, report and remit all revenue to the state budget for dossiers under the jurisdiction of commune-level People’s Committees.

Hiep Phuoc Commune Residential Area, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

For appraisal fees of dossiers for red book issuance, in cases involving land allocation or leasing before the city’s administrative reorganization, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment will collect, report, and remit the fee to the state budget.

For the registration of land use right and property right certificates, the department assigned to the Land Registration Office system to collect, report and remit the fee to the state budget. Monthly, offices must issue statements of fees retained from dossiers handled by commune-level authorities and transfer these amounts to the accounts of relevant wards, communes, or special zones.

These changes aim to streamline fee collection, improve transparency, and ensure that local authorities have timely access to revenue generated from land and housing administrative services.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong