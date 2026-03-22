HCMC celebrates 76th anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic relations

The Consulate General of Hungary in Ho Chi Minh City last night hosted a reception for the 178th anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution (1848-1849) and the 76th anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic relations (February 3, 1950 – 2026).

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the event, on behalf of the municipal leadership, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha extended his warm greetings and congratulations to Hungarian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Lehőcz Gábor, his spouse, along with the staff of the Consulate General and the Hungarian community living and working in the city.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha underscored that Vietnam and Hungary are traditional friends, maintaining a long-standing relationship of amity and cooperation since the mid-20th century. Hungary was among the first ten countries to recognize and establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam in February 1950. Vietnam consistently values the valuable support extended by the Hungarian people during its past struggle for national liberation, as well as in the current cause of national construction and development.

Hungarian artists perform traditional folk dances. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, in recent years, bilateral relations have continued to develop positively across multiple fields, particularly since the establishment of the Comprehensive Partnership in 2018. High-level visits in 2025 by the President and the Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary have helped consolidate political trust and open up new opportunities for cooperation.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha also highly appreciated the cooperative ties between Ho Chi Minh City and the capital of Hungary, Budapest, with a wide range of activities spanning economic, cultural, educational, tourism, and urban management sectors. Events such as Hungarian Gastronomy Week and Hungarian Film Week have generated positive impacts, enhancing residents’ understanding of Hungary and its culture.

According to Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Hungarian enterprises are currently implementing 10 investment projects in Ho Chi Minh City, with a total registered capital of approximately US$50 million. The city’s leadership expressed its expectation that both sides will continue to promote cooperation in potential areas, including trade, investment, information technology, healthcare, education, and tourism.

Hungarian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Lehőcz Gábor speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In response, Hungarian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Lehőcz Gábor affirmed that 2025 marks a memorable milestone in bilateral relations, featuring a wide range of commemorative activities and high-level exchanges between the two countries.

He also emphasized the important role of cultural diplomacy in enhancing mutual understanding through Hungarian music, arts, and culinary programs held in Vietnam, thereby contributing to further deepening the traditional friendship between the two nations.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh