HCMC, Japan’s Nagoya strengthen healthcare cooperation

Ho Chi Minh City and Japan’s Nagoya are seeking to expand collaboration in healthcare, including training, advanced research and medical technology development.

On March 20, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha received Nagato Natsume, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Nagoya, Japan.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha (right) receives Nagato Natsume, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Nagoya. (Photo:SGGP/ Minh Chau)

During the meeting, Mr. Nagato Natsume praised the development and capacity of Vietnam’s healthcare sector, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City. He said that Nagoya City hopes to strengthen cooperation in healthcare, including supporting human resource training for hospitals in Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City.

According to him, Ho Chi Minh City holds significant potential for cooperation in areas such as genetics and aerospace medicine, opening up research directions for products serving the military and disaster response.

In the field of medical examination and treatment, he affirmed his readiness to act as a bridge for leaders and delegations from Ho Chi Minh City to visit Nagoya to explore cooperation opportunities, contributing to the city’s development as a healthcare hub.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha expressed his appreciation for the Honorary Consul’s practical contributions to Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular over the past 30 years, noting that these efforts have helped strengthen friendship and trust between the two countries.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha (right) presents a souvenir to Nagato Natsume, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Nagoya. (Photo:SGGP/ Minh Chau)

The city leader praised the Japan Cleft Lip and Palate Association, led by Mr. Nagato Natsume, for continuing surgery programs for children across Vietnam, calling it a meaningful humanitarian initiative that benefits thousands of disadvantaged children.

He also highlighted Mr. Nagato Natsume’s role as Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Nagoya in fostering cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Aichi Prefecture as well as Nagoya City, contributing to deepening the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Ho Chi Minh City leader welcomed proposals on cooperation in medical technology, human resource training and specialized programs, noting that these align well with the city’s current development orientation.

By Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong