Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC launches Youth Fest 2026 featuring international collaboration, creativity

SGGP

The sixth edition of Ho Chi Minh City’s Youth Fest opened last night, March 20 at Phan Dinh Phung Park, offering young people three days of cultural, artistic and innovative experiences.

Themed “New Era – Pioneer – Integration – Comprehensive Development”, the festival runs through March 22 and presents seven interactive zones, including “Torch of Peace”, “Creative Technology”, “Literature and Arts”, “Culinary Culture”, “Green Living”, “Startups” and “International Integration”.

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As part of the opening, the torch lighting symbolizes the energy, innovation, and pioneering spirit of Ho Chi Minh City’s young people.

Activities include workshops, performances and hands-on experiences. A major highlight is the Citywide Dance and Club Festival, alongside an international youth exchange with participants from five countries, encouraging cross-cultural dialogue and creativity.

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The event aims to inspire the city’s youth to embrace innovation, expand global perspectives, and actively contribute to Ho Chi Minh City’s sustainable and comprehensive development.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Ho Chi Minh City’s Youth Fest 2026 Citywide Dance and Club Festival international youth exchange

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