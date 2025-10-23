Ho Chi Minh City, Laos strengthen media cooperation

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tang Huu Phong, received a delegation of Laotian journalists on October 23.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tang Huu Phong (R), receives Ms. Vilavone Phanthavong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Training Board of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee. on October 23.

The delegation was led by Ms. Vilavone Phanthavong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Training Board of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee.

Attending the meeting were representatives from the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the city, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Department of External Relations, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the Consulate General of Laos in Ho Chi Minh City, and Lao media organizations.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tang Huu Phong (R), offers a gift to Ms. Vilavone Phanthavong.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Tang Huu Phong, expressed his pleasure in welcoming the delegation to Ho Chi Minh City at a time when the city has just successfully convened the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure.

Providing an update on the city’s socio-economic situation, he noted that following its merger with the former provinces of Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City’s development space has expanded significantly, transforming it into a megacity with strong potential in sectors such as industrial services, tourism, seaport operations, and the maritime economy.

Emphasizing the importance of the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos in general and between Ho Chi Minh City and Lao localities in particular, Mr. Tang Huu Phong affirmed that in recent years, cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries has flourished across various fields, including the media sector.

According to Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Ho Chi Minh City serves as one of the most vibrant journalism hubs in the country. Following the recent restructuring and consolidation of media organizations, the city is now home to 14 newspapers and magazines.

Media agencies in Ho Chi Minh City are actively advancing digital transformation, applying science and technology in news production and publishing, and developing integrated newsrooms capable of creating multi-platform content to meet the increasingly diverse information needs of the public.

In addition to their Vietnamese-language publications, the city’s media agencies have been expanding into other languages, including English, French, and Chinese, in an effort to promote Vietnam’s official information to a global audience.

At the meeting, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Training Board of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, Vilavone Phanthavong, expressed her delight at visiting and learning about media operations in Ho Chi Minh City.

She affirmed that the visit would further strengthen the traditional friendship and cooperation between media organizations of the two countries, creating opportunities for exchange and mutual learning aimed at developing a modern, professional press sector that effectively serves the information and communication missions of both Vietnam and Laos.

According to Mrs. Vilavone Phanthavong, the Vietnamese press in general, and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, has accumulated valuable experience in managing and organizing multi-platform content production, which the Laotian media agencies hope to study and apply to their media and communication practices.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged insights on post-restructuring media management, digital transformation in journalism, strategies for countering hostile and distorted information, and training human resources for the press sector.

