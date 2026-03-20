Travel

Ho Chi Minh City kicks off bustling culinary festival season

SGGP

A vibrant series of culinary festivals, including the Food Culture and Delicacies Festival, Banh Mi Festival, will take place in HCMC in late March and April, expected to attract large numbers of visitors for sightseeing and gastronomic experiences.

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Ms. Nguyen Thi Khanh, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

On March 19, a press conference was held in Ho Chi Minh City to announce the 4th Vietnam Banh Mi Festival 2026, co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association in coordination with relevant units.

The festival is scheduled to run from April 23 to 26 at Le Van Tam Park in Tan Dinh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, featuring approximately 150 booths from various bread brands and enterprises, both domestic and international.

A highlight of this year’s event is the participation of businesses affiliated with the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam, contributing to enhanced international connectivity for Vietnam’s bread sector.

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Bun quay (seafood noodle soup)

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Khanh, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, Vietnamese Banh Mi boasts a history spanning over 150 years, evolving from its introduction to a creatively localized product that has become a globally renowned street food. The Association is also promoting plans to bring the festival abroad, with Singapore identified as an initial destination.

In addition, from March 26 to 29, the Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture and Delicacies Festival 2026 will be held at Van Thanh Tourist Area in Thanh My Tay Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, gathering around 50 four- to five-star hotels and restaurants, along with partners from both domestic and international markets.

At the Grand Saigon Hotel, the program titled “Local Cuisine in the Heart of a 5-Star Hotel – Signature Local Flavors Collection 2026” will showcase a variety of familiar dishes such as bun quay (seafood noodle soup), spicy fish noodle soup, hu tieu bap chia (rice noodle with pork fore shank), and Pho, all while preserving their authentic flavors.

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Banh Mi Festival in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)
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Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture and Delicacies Festival
By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Ho Chi Minh City bustling culinary festival season Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture and Delicacies Festival bun quay (seafood noodle soup) hu tieu bap chia (rice noodle with pork fore shank)

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