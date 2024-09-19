Thu Duc City speeds up vocational training, labor market connectivity

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le on September 18 inspected the state management of employment in Thu Duc City in the 2020-2025 period.

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council asked Thu Duc City to continue to focus on vocational training and worker housing, especially for migrant employees, who account for 50 percent of the city's total workforce.

In addition, Thu Duc City needs a long-term strategy for human resource development to meet society's demands. It should have an effective model to connect information between employees and their employers and coordinate with units to promptly provide labor market information to businesses and workers.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Thu Duc City must raise businesses' awareness of their responsibility to participate in compulsory social insurance, strengthen inspections, supervise, and implement strict measures to handle late payments or evasion of social insurance, she noted.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh