Ho Chi Minh City, Japan’s Kanagawa Prefecture enhance cooperation

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc met with Mr. Kuroiwa Yuji, Governor of Kanagawa Prefecture (Japan) on the night of November 11, during his working visit to the city.

At the meeting, Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his pleasure at meeting Governor Kuroiwa Yuji again, a leader who has made many important contributions to strengthening and expanding cooperative relations between Kanagawa and Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R) and Mr. Kuroiwa Yuji, Governor of Kanagawa Prefecture (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that over nearly two decades, the friendship between the two localities has been nurtured on a foundation of trust and genuine goodwill, vividly reflected through numerous cultural exchange activities, cooperation in healthcare and human resource training, as well as events such as the Vietnam Festival in Kanagawa and the Kanagawa Festival in Vietnam.

He expressed his hope that Governor Kuroiwa would continue to support and promote Japanese businesses, especially those from Kanagawa Prefecture, to invest and cooperate in Ho Chi Minh City.

On the side of Kanagawa Prefecture, Governor Kuroiwa Yuji expressed his deep impression of Ho Chi Minh City’s dynamic and modern development since his last visit 12 years ago.

During this trip, Kanagawa Prefecture will organize the Kanagawa–Vietnam Investment Forum on November 12 to enhance business connections between the two sides.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presents a souvenir to Mr. Kuroiwa Yuji, Governor of Kanagawa Prefecture. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Governor Kuroiwa Yuji expressed his hope that this visit would continue to create new momentum, further deepening and strengthening the practical and effective cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Kanagawa Prefecture.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong