Ho Chi Minh City issues prices for domestic waste collection services

A decision issued today by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee establishes specific price regulations for domestic solid waste collection, transportation, and treatment within the city.

According to the decision, service prices for domestic solid waste collection, transportation, and treatment in Ho Chi Minh City are divided into two groups:

Group 1 includes households, individuals, and small waste generators—defined under Decree 08/2022 or any successor legislation—who choose to manage domestic waste as individuals or households. These users pay service fees partly subsidized through the local budget, and are further divided into two pricing tiers.

Group 2 comprises entities required to cover the full cost of waste collection, transportation, and treatment. This includes large waste generators under the Clause 2 of Decree 08/2022's Article 58 as well as small waste generators under Clause 1 of the same article who opt to manage waste as large generators.