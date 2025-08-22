Ho Chi Minh City implementing many solutions to combat pollution

Ho Chi Minh City is implementing comprehensive and sector-specific measures to improve and enhance the city’s environmental quality.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment in Ho Chi Minh City has outlined five key initiatives to tackle environmental pollution, a move that comes in response to voter petitions submitted ahead of the 15th National Assembly's 9th session. These solutions are part of a broader strategy to improve the city's environmental quality.

Previously, voters had petitioned relevant authorities to strengthen environmental awareness campaigns in tandem with administrative measures, strictly handling violations of environmental protection regulations, and ensuring the safety of water resources, air quality, and the living environment of residents.

Ho Chi Minh City is strengthening its commitment to a cleaner environment with a multi-pronged strategy that spans public education, infrastructure projects, and regional collaboration. According to the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the city is actively guiding businesses and residents on environmental protection laws while implementing a range of new measures.

Of these, the city is accelerating projects to clear illegal encroachments along canals and relocate residents, a crucial step to prevent waste from entering waterways. This is paired with the development of new urban wastewater collection and treatment systems to end illegal dumping on streets and in rivers.

For the first time, environmental protection is being integrated into the city’s long-term socio-economic development plans. Urban planning and infrastructure investment particularly in centralized wastewater treatment and solid waste management systems are now central to the city's strategy for managing environmental impact and adapting to climate change.

Recognizing that pollution knows no boundaries, the city is enhancing coordination with neighboring provinces to better monitor emission sources, control pollution, and develop shared strategies for climate change adaptation and biodiversity conservation.

Ho Chi Minh City is expanding its international cooperation to attract investment and expertise for environmental protection. Key initiatives include developing modern urban wastewater treatment systems and promoting circular economy models through efficient waste collection and recycling, which are vital for improving overall environmental quality.

In the coming time, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to build on the achievements of its 2020–2030 Environmental Pollution Reduction Program. The city will maintain its public campaigns to combat littering and strengthen controls on air pollution to ensure the city remains clean and green.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan