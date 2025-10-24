Ho Chi Minh City hosts mass wedding for 50 couples

A total of 50 couples, comprising workers, public employees, and laborers, participated in the 2025 mass wedding ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City.

The 2025 mass wedding ceremony took place on the morning of October 24 at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in Saigon Ward. Here, the couples solemnly offered flowers to President Ho Chi Minh as part of the rituals.

Delegates, along with brides and grooms offer flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh.

Delegates, along with the brides and grooms, extended a moment of silence to honor and express profound gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, the great leader of the Vietnamese nation.

The 2025 mass wedding ceremony marks the 15th edition of the annual event, jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Workers Support Center, along with support from various partners.

Delegates, together with brides and grooms take commemorative photos at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park.

This year’s participating couples include public employees, teachers, demobilized soldiers, young workers, and laborers in difficult circumstances, who are currently working in industrial parks, export processing zones, schools, enterprises, and labor unions across the city.

The couples have registered their marriage but have not been able to afford a wedding celebration.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee and Ms. Ho Thi Anh Tuyet, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, present marriage certificates to the couples.

Since its launch in 2007, the program has supported 1,206 young worker and laborer couples in celebrating meaningful and memorable weddings, serving as a gesture of care and encouragement for workers striving to build stable and happy lives in Ho Chi Minh City.

After the flower-offering ritual, the brides and grooms participated in a parade aboard green, eco-friendly public transport means. They experienced water buses and Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) to arrive in the wedding celebration venue in Hiep Binh Ward.

A couple experience the water bus service.

As part of the program, the couples received support such as wedding attire, photoshoots and arch decorations, along with makeup, filming and photography services, as well as were presented with wedding cakes, rings and various gifts from sponsors and partner organizations.

Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh delivers her remarks at the event.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee and Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, extended her best wishes of happiness to the couples, hoping their families to overcome challenges and stability in life, thereby contributing to the development of their workplaces, the city and the country.

>>> Below are images from the 2025 mass wedding ceremony.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong