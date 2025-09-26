Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City, Guangzhou expand prospects for cooperation

Ho Chi Minh City and China’s Guangzhou are actively exploring opportunities to deepen their collaboration on critical infrastructure projects and sustainable urban development, aiming to strengthen economic ties and foster mutual growth.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong speaks at the meeting

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee hosted a meeting with a delegation led by Deputy Mayor Lai Zhihong of Guangzhou City of China’s Guangdong Province this morning to discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong affirmed the city’s commitment to strengthening the friendly cooperative relationship with Guangzhou, recognizing it as China's leading economic, trade, and technology center.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong lauded the interest of Chinese enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City's transport projects and expressed a strong desire for Guangzhou to collaborate on infrastructure development strategies, particularly urban railway projects. This follows recent, in-depth knowledge exchanges between the Guangzhou Metro Group and the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board, activities that reinforce the growing relationship between the two metropolises.

Deputy Mayor Lai Zhihong, in turn, highly praised Ho Chi Minh City’s crucial role and position in Vietnam's socio-economic development. He conveyed Guangzhou's desire for the two cities to expand cooperation in several shared sectors, including the expansion of their urban railway network systems.

Representatives from Guangzhou businesses presented their capabilities and strengths, expressing keen interest in participating in various transportation and environmental projects in Ho Chi Minh City.

Acknowledging the proposals, the HCMC Vice Chairman underscored the significant development potential remaining in Ho Chi Minh City. He affirmed that the two cities share many similarities and hold great promise for expanding cooperation across fields like urban planning and construction, transportation, environment, trade, investment, innovation, and healthcare.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong expressed confidence that this visit would open up substantial cooperation opportunities, ensuring sustainable development for both cities. Looking ahead, he voiced his hope that both sides will continue to promote people-to-people cultural exchanges in a substantive, in-depth, and sustainable manner, particularly as they approach the 30th anniversary of cooperative relations in 2026.

By Xuan Hanh - Translated by Anh Quan

