Ho Chi Minh City expanding urban railways to match administrative growth

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong yesterday signed and issued Document No. 4075/UBND-DA on developing its urban railway system to keep pace with its expanding administrative boundaries.

Document No. 4075/UBND-DA was signed outlining directives from Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc on the strategic orientation and solutions for developing the urban railway system in line with the city’s planned administrative boundary expansion.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has directed the Department of Construction, the Department of Finance, the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the Department of Home Affairs, the Urban Railway Management Board, Urban Railway Company No. 1, and relevant agencies to collaborate on implementing instructions, reviewing, and adjusting planning to align with the expansion of administrative boundaries, incorporating the merger of Binh Duong and Ba Ria - Vung Tau provinces into the city.

The Department of Construction has been tasked with leading and coordinating with relevant departments to conduct a comprehensive review of the urban railway network planning. This includes proposing adjustments aligned with the city's development vision through 2060, and integrating these changes into both general and specialized technical infrastructure plans.

Additionally, relevant agencies and departments are encouraged to proactively collaborate with related ministries and agencies to develop and propose specific mechanisms and policies for submission to the appropriate authorities. Particular consideration should be given to frameworks concerning the establishment and modification of railway and station locations, the adjustment of land use functions, the implementation of toll collection methods, and the streamlining of investment procedures.

In terms of capital mobilization, the Department of Finance is responsible for formulating plans and projects to secure financial resources. This includes exploring the creation of a dedicated investment fund for urban railway development and identifying diverse funding sources.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan