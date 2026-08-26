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Former President Nguyen Minh Triet pays tribute at Binh Duong Martyrs Cemetery

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Former President Nguyen Minh Triet and Ho Chi Minh City leaders paid tribute to fallen heroes at Binh Duong Martyrs Cemetery.

On the morning of August 26, Nguyen Minh Triet, former Politburo member and former President, and Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, attended a wreath-laying and incense-offering ceremony at Binh Duong Martyrs Cemetery to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the success of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2026).

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Former President Nguyen Minh Triet offers incense at Binh Duong Martyrs Cemetery.

The ceremony was also attended by leaders of city departments and agencies, officials and public employees from communes and wards, armed forces personnel, teachers and students and youth union members.

In a solemn atmosphere, the delegates laid flowers and offered incense before the Monument to the Fatherland's Gratitude and observed a minute of silence in memory of the great contributions and sacrifices of fallen heroes who fought bravely and gave their lives for national liberation and reunification.

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A delegate offers incense at the graves of fallen heroes.

Following the ceremony, the delegates visited individual graves at Binh Duong Martyrs Cemetery to offer incense and express their deep respect and gratitude to the fallen heroes.

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By Thao Nguyen – Translated by Huyen Huong

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former President Nguyen Minh Triet Binh Duong Martyrs Cemetery fallen heroes August Revolution National Day national reunification tribute ceremony

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