Discussion about upgrade of High-Tech Park R&D center

The High-Tech Park Research and Development Center of Saigon High-Tech Park (SHTP) has just organized a workshop ‘Suggestions and discussions on upgrading the High-Tech Park's center as per international standard’.

A corner of Saigon Hi-Tech Park. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, delegates said that the establishment of an international standard Research Center will contribute to the promotion of upgrading research centers of businesses and the cooperation process between the state, scientists, and entrepreneurs in SHTP.

The international-standard Research and Development Center must create new technology products and commercialized products. It will become a positive factor in the domestic and international science and technology ecosystem.

To date, the center has formed research groups in the field of Micro-Electro-Mechanical systems and microcircuits. Meanwhile, the research team in biotechnology has many patents and has introduced many initial products to the market.

According to Deputy Head Le Quoc Cuong of the SHTP Management Board, among the three national high-tech zones, only SHTP has an implementation research center. So, the upgrade of this center to an international standard research center is important with the aim of meeting the urgent needs of Ho Chi Minh City in implementing policies and guidelines that the southern largest city must make breakthroughs for science and technology development.

By Kim Thanh - Translated by Dan Thuy