HCMC High-Tech Park leads in attracting high-tech investment

As the most successful high-tech park within the nation, Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park has effectively established itself as a leader in attracting high-tech investment and promoting innovation.

Research and production of coronary stents at an enterprise in the High-Tech Park.

Moreover, it has been contributing significantly to the successful implementation of the Government's strategy for economic restructuring based on a knowledge-based economy.

Construction of many projects starts in 2025

Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park or Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) has proactively accompanied businesses, removed difficulties and obstacles to speed up construction progress and disbursement of investment capital. Many important projects such as Fulbright University Vietnam, BIVID Pharmaceutical Factory and HCMC1 Data Center of NTT Global Data Centers LLC have been granted construction permits and started construction.

Professor Nguyen Ky Phung, Head of the Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park revealed that the park will have 20 more projects starting construction this year.

With a portfolio of 160 licensed investment projects, representing a total capital investment exceeding US$12.3 billion, and featuring the presence of numerous leading high-tech corporations, including Intel, Samsung, and FPT, Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park continues to solidify its position as a preeminent center of innovation and an ideal investment environment within both the regional and international contexts.

In 2024, Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park attracted new investment and increased capital to reach more than $208.5 million. The Park has been approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council as a location to implement a policy to support controlled testing of new technology solutions for autonomous devices and unmanned aerial vehicles, aiming to build a complete legal corridor. If positive results are achieved, it will become a promising destination for innovative start-up activities.

The park aims for a revenue of $30 billion

Over the past 22 years, Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park has demonstrated a significant contribution to the enhancement of the city's investment capacity. Despite the significant disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, export turnover in 2021 reached a substantial $20.9 billion, constituting over 52 percent of Ho Chi Minh City's total exports, which subsequently surpassed $23 billion in 2022.

According to Associate Professor Le Quoc Cuong, Deputy Head of the Management Board of the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park, the average investment capital of a project is about $76 million, nearly 10 times higher than that of projects outside the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park. The average investment rate on land is nearly $22 million per ha for land lease projects, higher than that of projects in industrial parks and export processing zones at present.

The Management Board of the High-Tech Park has submitted a proposal to the municipal People's Committee to expand the High-Tech Park by incorporating a Science and Technology Park. The expansion covers an additional 194.8 hectares with an estimated total investment of VND17,391 billion.

The project aims to transform the park into a multidisciplinary hub for science and technology research, driving innovation and strengthening technological capabilities within the highly creative and interactive urban area in the eastern region of Ho Chi Minh City.

In particular, with the formation of the Science and Technology Park and the development strategy of SHTP until 2030, this place will be the nucleus of a new growth engine for the Southeast region and the whole country; by 2045, the High-Tech Park will become a Science and Technology and Innovation Urban Area.

With a vision toward 2030, the High-Tech Park aims to achieve $30 billion in revenue from high-tech activities, while training and attracting 20,000 high-quality professionals, including at least 20 percent international experts. Additionally, 40 percent of enterprises within the park are expected to engage in science, technology, and innovation activities. Enterprises will allocate 3 percent –5 percent of their total annual revenue to research and development initiatives, underscoring the park's commitment to fostering innovation and advancing technological excellence.

For the year 2025, Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park has set ambitious targets, including attracting $360 million in new investment, of which $240 million is expected to originate from foreign enterprises. Furthermore, the park aims to achieve an adjusted capital increase of approximately $50 million.

In terms of export performance, the park has set a target of $20 billion in high-tech exports and aims to attract at least one globally renowned high-tech corporation, said Professor Nguyen Ky Phung.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Anh Quan