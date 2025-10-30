Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City cracks down on environmental violations

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee directed to reinforce the implementation of measures aimed at mitigating air pollution and safeguarding public health during the final months of 2025.

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

In an official document signed by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh, conveying the directives of the Chairman to reinforce the implementation of measures aimed at preventing, addressing air pollution, the Chairman urged the leadership of municipal departments, agencies, and the chairpersons of wards, communes, and special zones to rigorously and synchronously implement measures to control pollution sources. These efforts are to follow the guidance of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, as well as the city’s official plans and directives.

The Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee has tasked the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the city police, and relevant agencies with conducting a comprehensive review, inspections, and surprise audits, while strictly handling violations of environmental protection laws by industrial facilities with significant emissions and other operations posing high environmental risks.

The Department of Construction has been assigned to closely monitor and strictly enforce regulations on transport vehicles, ensuring that 100 percent of project owners and contractors implement measures to minimize dust and air emissions. Repeat offenders face a decisive temporary suspension of their operations.

