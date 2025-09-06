Ho Chi Minh City consistently prioritizes promotion of relations with Cuba

As the country’s economic locomotive, Ho Chi Minh City has consistently prioritized the promotion of cooperative relations with Cuba, based on the respective strengths of both sides.

On the afternoon of September 5, Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee received Mr. Victor Fidel Gaute Lospez, Vice President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), on the occasion of the Cuban delegation’s visit to Vietnam and participation in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day on September 2.

On behalf of the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc expressed his sincere appreciation for the special sentiments that the Cuban people have extended to Vietnam throughout its struggle for national liberation, as well as during the nation’s ongoing development efforts.

He affirmed that the people of Vietnam, including those in Ho Chi Minh City, will always remember and be grateful for Cuba’s steadfast solidarity.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc emphasized that in its role as the nation’s economic center, Ho Chi Minh City remains committed to advancing cooperative relations with Cuba, building on the respective strengths of both sides.

Recently, Ho Chi Minh City has signed agreements on cooperation in the field of healthcare with Cuba. In addition, education has also been identified as a priority area for collaboration.

In the economic sector, bilateral trade turnover in 2024 increased by 9.8 percent compared to 2023 and is expected to continue its growth in 2025.

Highlighting the traditional close ties between both sides, Mr. Duong Anh Duc noted that Vietnam has launched the “65 Days for Cuba” program. Ho Chi Minh City always takes a leading role in initiatives supporting Cuba, enjoying strong and sincere engagement from the local community.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (L) receives a commemorative gift from Mr. Victor Fidel Gaute Lospez, Vice President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

On the side of Cuba, Mr. Victor Fidel Gaute Lospez was so touched for the strong sentiments of the Vietnamese people, including those of Ho Chi Minh City, towards Cuba.

He valued the city’s role, development potential and heroic revolutionary traditions. Mr. Gaute Lospez also shared his special impression of the recent 80th National Day celebrations on September 2, particularly noting the large-scale participation of the public, which vividly demonstrated Vietnam’s solidarity and strength.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong