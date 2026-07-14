Ho Chi Minh City clarifies ID scanning requirement on free buses

Passengers on Ho Chi Minh City's free bus services are being asked to scan their national ID cards or digital identity QR codes to help the city collect travel data and improve public transport planning.

Some residents have recently questioned why passengers are still required to scan their citizen identification (ID) cards or VNeID QR codes when boarding buses, despite the city's free bus policy.

In an interview with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, Pham Ngoc Dung, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center, said that the verification process is intended solely to record passenger trips and build a database for transport planning.

Mr. Pham Ngoc Dung, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center

Scanning an ID card or a QR code on the T10 reader allows authorities to verify and record each passenger trip, said Pham Ngoc Dung, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center. The data will help evaluate the effectiveness of the free bus policy, monitor passenger demand by route and time, and optimize bus schedules, service frequency and resource allocation.

He stressed that passengers are not charged during the verification process.

Recognizing public concerns, the city is introducing the system in phases. During the initial rollout, elderly passengers, people with disabilities and those who forget to bring their ID cards can simply notify the bus attendant, who will manually record their trip. The center also plans to issue physical cards to elderly passengers and people with disabilities for greater convenience.

For foreign passengers, workers and tourists, boarding verification is available using EMV-compliant bank cards, including Visa and Mastercard, or EMV cards stored in Apple Pay, Google Wallet or Samsung Pay.

The Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center stressed that the verification process is not an administrative procedure and takes only a few seconds.

Many countries continue to record passenger trips even when public transport is free or fully subsidized, he said. Passenger data is essential for assessing travel demand, identifying crowded routes and adjusting service levels.

He added that the system will improve transparency in the use of public funds while helping the city better understand travel demand and enhance bus services.

During the current transition period, bus staff have been instructed not to refuse passengers who do not carry their ID cards or are unable to scan their digital identification.

The center is also studying the issuance of a dedicated bus card that would allow all passengers to access free bus services without relying on personal identification documents or electronic identity verification.

Passengers are encouraged to cooperate by providing the required information to help authorities improve bus services. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

Verification roadmap From July 1 to September 30, 2026, passengers are encouraged, but not required, to tap their citizen ID card or scan a VNeID QR code when boarding free bus routes. From October 1 to December 31, 2026, trip verification becomes mandatory on free bus services. Foreign passengers may verify their trips using EMV-compliant bank cards (Visa or Mastercard) or digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Wallet and Samsung Pay. Card tapping is used solely to record trips and does not deduct money from passengers' bank accounts. Passengers needing assistance can contact the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center at 27 Pham Viet Chanh Street, Cau Ong Lanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, or via email at ttvthkcc.sxd@tphcm.gov.vn.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong