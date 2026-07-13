Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City sets environmental fees for 18 mineral types

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City has issued a resolution establishing environmental protection fees for the extraction of 18 types of minerals, with rates based on each mineral's economic value and environmental impact.

Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, has signed Resolution No. 17/2026/NQ-HDND, which sets environmental protection fees for the extraction of 18 types of minerals across the city.

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A construction material storage area in An Nhon Tay Commune, Ho Chi Minh City.

The resolution also serves as the legal basis for relevant authorities to manage, collect, and supervise the payment of these fees. Fee levels are determined according to the characteristics, economic value, and environmental impact of each mineral. As a result, minerals with higher economic value are subject to higher fees.

Specifically, block stone, including white marble, granite, gabbro, and basalt blocks used for cladding and handicrafts, is subject to the highest fee of US$3.44 per cubic meter. Gravel, pebbles, and small stones are subject to a fee of US$0.34 per cubic meter. Soil extracted for land leveling, construction projects, and other types of soil is subject to a fee of US$0.08 per square meter. Clay, soil used for making bricks and roof tiles, and natural mineral water are subject to a fee of US$0.11 per cubic meter. For minerals used as construction materials, ordinary building stone is subject to a fee of US$0.29 per cubic meter.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

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environmental fees 18 mineral types higher economic value environmental impact

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