Mobile teams revolutionize public services for senior citizens across HCMC

HCMC is deploying innovative mobile public service models and community digital access points to assist elderly and vulnerable residents with complex administrative procedures at home.

Members of the Binh Quoi Ward digital neighborhood team are guiding an elderly citizen on properly utilizing mobile phone applications right inside the residential area (Photo: SGGP)

For 91-year-old Ton Ngoc Gam in Phuoc Long Ward, securing signature authentication to authorize his child to receive his elderly allowance late last June could have been incredibly daunting. Because of his advanced age and the severe inconvenience of traveling, his family called the dedicated specialist at the ward’s Public Administration Service Center using the official hotline.

Immediately, a diligent civil servant had an in-depth conversation with them to fully grasp their exact needs, seamlessly guided them on preparing necessary paperwork, and scheduled a convenient home visit. Right on time, the official arrived with the dossier, verified the requester’s identity, and carefully guided Mr. Gam to sign in strict accordance with the law. The official actively assisted them in submitting the digital dossier via the National Public Service Portal, and the procedure was successfully finished after just one day.

According to Director Ho Thi Phuoc of the Phuoc Long Ward Public Administration Service Center, the ward determinedly rolled out this specific model of processing administrative procedures directly at home to adequately serve the elderly, disabled, and individuals facing severe mobility challenges.

This pragmatic model is also being highly effectively implemented across various communes, wards, and the special zone throughout HCMC. On June 23, the Phuoc Thang Ward Public Administration Service Center received an urgent request to draft a pension authorization form for 90-year-old Dang Van Phong. The official in charge traveled directly to his house to flawlessly execute the signature authentication. The entire procedure took merely 20 minutes from start to finish.

Similarly, the Binh Quoi Ward People’s Committee officially rolled out customized at-home service solutions tailored explicitly for disadvantaged individuals. For instance, when neighborhood officials caught wind that 80-year-old Tran To Nu urgently needed a curriculum vitae signature authentication for a nursing home admission, a center official rapidly arrived at her doorstep to help seamlessly finalize necessary protocols.

Over in Tam Binh ward, the Public Administration Service Center maintains a highly effective model of receiving and returning administrative results directly at home via a dedicated hotline. The target demographic eligible for this immense support includes policy beneficiary families, meritorious individuals, elderly Party members, senior citizens, the disabled, the chronically ill, and those grappling with severe mobility constraints.

Officials personally travel to the specific location to meticulously guide the residents, safely receive the dossiers, properly verify the underlying information, and flawlessly complete all statutory procedures, helping folks dramatically cut down on travel time.

To make it incredibly easy for citizens to successfully tap into these administrative procedures, Phuoc Long Ward established a dynamic mobile dossier reception team that actively distributes service registration forms to every single neighborhood for widespread propaganda and detailed guidance. Every day, these neighborhoods comprehensively combine local demands and shoot them over to the Public Administration Service Center.

Based on that data, civil servants proactively reach out to the citizens, discuss the exact contents that need resolving, and agree on a convenient time to drop by their homes to securely pick up the dossiers. For highly urgent cases, residents can contact the assigned civil servant directly via the publicly listed phone number on the ward’s official fanpage to receive timely support.

Up to this point, the robust model has received and successfully resolved roughly 80 different cases, contributing to helping everyday people, especially the elderly and the vulnerable, tap into public services with much greater ease.

In early July 2026, Binh Quoi Ward officially put the innovative “Digital access point and online administrative procedures” model into active operation right within its residential areas.

Accordingly, two distinct digital access points have been strategically stationed at the Binh Quoi Ward Public Service Supply Center, located at 20 Thanh Da Street, and the headquarters of the Binh Quoi Ward Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, situated at 311 Binh Quoi Street, to diligently serve citizens on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings, strictly from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Right at these hubs, specialized cadres paired with local digital support team members provide direct, hands-on guidance to help citizens properly install and proficiently utilize essential mobile applications; furthermore, they assist folks in successfully submitting 17 different online administrative procedures.

For Party Secretary and Chairwoman of the Binh Quoi Ward People’s Council Do Thi Minh Quan, the initiative is a tremendous leap forward. She affirmed that the model aims to bring vital public services much closer to the masses, heavily targeting busy laborers, senior citizens, and disadvantaged groups right in their local neighborhoods without ruthlessly forcing them to wait for standard office hours.

HCMC People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc has just issued a directive strictly requiring all departments, specialized agencies, sectors, and commune-level People’s Committees to prioritize creating the most favorable conditions possible for the elderly, disabled individuals, meritorious persons, and vulnerable groups when processing their administrative procedures. Across multiple localities, this critical endeavor has been currently deployed with exceptional efficacy.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam