Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh strengthen cooperation across seven key sectors

Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Ninh Province have reached an agreement to deepen cooperation in seven strategic areas during the 2026-2030 period.

The Standing Committees of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee held a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on July 13 to review the results of their cooperation and agree on directions for future collaboration.

The conference was co-chaired by Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Nguyen Van Quyet, Secretary of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee. Senior officials from both localities also attended.

At the conference, leaders reviewed the implementation of their socio-economic development cooperation agreement for the 2023-2025 period and discussed priorities for collaboration for 2026-2030.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee present commemorative gifts to the Standing Committee of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Based on development needs and strategic orientations, the two sides agreed to focus cooperation on seven key areas. These include investment, infrastructure development, consumption of key agricultural products, trade, environmental protection, tourism, and science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Secretary of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Quyet expressed appreciation for Ho Chi Minh City's continued support and sense of responsibility toward Tay Ninh.

He said that the province's future development depends on stronger connectivity and closer cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City. The new cooperation framework spans seven key sectors, with priority given to science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and transport infrastructure development.

Tay Ninh Provincial Party Secretary Nguyen Van Quyet addresses the conference. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Secretary of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Quyet proposed establishing an inter-provincial working group, led by Ho Chi Minh City, to coordinate the implementation of cooperation initiatives and to continue carrying out outstanding commitments from the previous cooperation agreement following a comprehensive review.

In response, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang endorsed the proposals discussed at the meeting, describing the agreement as an open framework that allows both localities to adjust and expand cooperation programs as needed to facilitate implementation.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang speaks at the conference. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

He stressed that the partnership should capitalize on the comparative advantages of both localities to promote their shared development. He also underscored the importance of synchronizing transport infrastructure to strengthen regional connectivity.

With its substantial resources and development potential, Ho Chi Minh City is committed to providing greater support to Tay Ninh within the city's capacity, he said, adding that the city will establish an inter-provincial working group to enhance coordination.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc addresses the conference. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

The working group will develop a detailed implementation plan based on the principle of "six clear elements", comprising clear responsibilities, clear tasks, clear timelines, clear accountability, clear deliverables and clear authority, to ensure practical and effective implementation rather than symbolic cooperation.

Ho Chi Minh City will also make use of the build-transfer (BT) investment mechanism authorized under National Assembly resolutions to accelerate urgent infrastructure projects.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang expressed his hope that the partnership between Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Ninh would become a national model for inter-locality cooperation, helping drive stronger regional integration across Vietnam.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong