Ho Chi Minh City, Shanghai pledge deeper cooperation during China visit

Ho Chi Minh City and Shanghai agreed to strengthen exchanges and expand cooperation in sustainable urban development, environmental management, and green transition during a meeting between senior officials in Shanghai.

On July 10, as part of an official visit and working trip to China, Bui Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, met with Shanghai Vice Mayor Lu Shan.

At the meeting between Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh and Shanghai Vice Mayor Lu Shan. (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs)

Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh said he was pleased to lead the Ho Chi Minh City delegation on its visit to Shanghai. He said the trip is intended to enhance the city's study of international urban management practices, particularly in environmental management, air and water pollution control, green transition, digital transformation, energy transition, and sustainable development.

The vice chairman proposed that Shanghai and Ho Chi Minh City continue to strengthen the friendship and cooperative relationship established more than 30 years ago and expand collaboration in areas aligned with the development strategies of both cities.

He also suggested that the two sides maintain regular exchanges between the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Shanghai to help guide bilateral cooperation. In addition, he invited Vice Mayor Lu Shan and other Shanghai leaders to visit Ho Chi Minh City and attend major international events hosted by the city in 2026.

During the meeting, Vice Mayor Lu Shan congratulated the Party organization, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City on the recent celebration marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially being named after President Ho Chi Minh. He also praised the city's notable socioeconomic achievements and reaffirmed its position as one of Vietnam's leading urban centers.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh and Vice Mayor of Shanghai Lu Shan pose for a commemorative photo with delegates. Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs.

The Shanghai vice mayor welcomed the positive progress in relations between Shanghai and Ho Chi Minh City since the two cities established friendly ties in 1994. He said he was confident that, following its administrative expansion, Ho Chi Minh City would continue to develop into a prosperous and modern metropolitan center in the region.

Vice Mayor Lu Shan said Shanghai is ready to strengthen cooperation and share experience with Ho Chi Minh City through exchanges between the two cities' specialized agencies. He also accepted the invitation to attend Ho Chi Minh City's major international events and agreed to increase high-level exchanges between the two cities in the coming period.

As part of the working visit, on July 8 and 9, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation met with leaders of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province, conducted a site visit to Suzhou Everbright Environmental Energy Group, held discussions with the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment, attended a dialogue with the Ningbo Enterprise Association in Shanghai, and visited the Consulate General of Vietnam in Shanghai.

By Phuong Nam - Translated by Anh Quan