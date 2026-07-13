HCMC speeds up renovation and reconstruction of old apartment buildings

Ho Chi Minh City is stepping up efforts to accelerate the renovation and reconstruction of old apartment buildings.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh has signed a document conveying the instructions of the committee chairman regarding the progress of the city's apartment redevelopment program.

Residents still occupy the deteriorating Truc Giang Apartment Building in Xom Chieu Ward. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, only 72 out of 220 old apartment blocks have completed structural quality assessments, representing 32.72 percent of the planned target.

The chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has therefore instructed the municipal Department of Construction to work closely with ward-level People's Committees and inspection agencies to identify the causes of the delays and implement measures to speed up the assessment process.

The director of the HCMC Construction Department and the chairpersons of the relevant ward-level People's Committees will be held accountable if inspections and quality assessments of apartment buildings continue to fall behind schedule.

Regarding planning procedures, the HCMC chairman directed the Department of Planning and Architecture to review existing plans and propose planning and architectural criteria for renovation and reconstruction projects listed in Plan No. 4207/KH-UBND.

The chairpersons of the 32 wards with apartment buildings constructed before 1994 have also been instructed to strengthen the implementation of tasks related to the city's old apartment redevelopment program in accordance with directives issued by the municipal People's Committee.

Based on the results of the building inspections and planning work, the city’s Department of Construction has been tasked with updating and finalizing a draft progress report on the city's 2025–2035 project to renovate and rebuild deteriorated apartment buildings across Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong