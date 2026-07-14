Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC studies elevated roads for future transport infrastructure projects

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City is studying the use of elevated roads in future transport projects, particularly in areas prone to flooding, weak soil and climate change impacts.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction is working with relevant agencies, local authorities and the city's Transport Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board to study the use of elevated road structures in transport infrastructure projects, following guidance from the Ministry of Construction.

2a-2907-4467.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City plans to adopt elevated road solutions in transport infrastructure projects. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Thuan, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, said on July 13 that the study aims to improve investment efficiency while adapting transport infrastructure to the natural conditions of different areas.

The department has asked agencies responsible for project preparation and investors to evaluate the use of elevated road solutions from the earliest planning stage, including pre-feasibility studies, investment policy proposals and project proposals for expressways and other transport infrastructure projects scheduled for 2026–2030 and beyond.

Consultants have been instructed to assess and select design solutions suited to local conditions. Priority will be given to elevated roads in areas with weak soil, deep excavation or high embankments, as well as locations vulnerable to climate change and sea-level rise.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, elevated structures could enhance the long-term stability of transport infrastructure, improve resilience to natural conditions and reduce maintenance costs over the project's operational life.

For each project, investors are required to compare design options based on factors including material availability, construction schedules, structural stability, durability and life-cycle investment efficiency. Technical solutions must be economically viable while supporting sustainable economic, social and environmental development.

The department said investment efficiency must be assessed at every stage of a project, from planning and funding to construction and operation.

cvuowtthep-7947-2835-6692-6986.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City is studying the use of elevated road structures in transport infrastructure projects. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

Implementation must comply with regulations on investment, construction, planning, land use and environmental protection, in line with the Prime Minister's directives. Agencies have also been instructed to promptly report any difficulties or obstacles so they can be reviewed and addressed by the relevant authorities.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

elevated roads transport infrastructure Department of Construction climate change adaptation weak soil flooding sea-level rise infrastructure investment

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn