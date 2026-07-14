HCMC studies elevated roads for future transport infrastructure projects

Ho Chi Minh City is studying the use of elevated roads in future transport projects, particularly in areas prone to flooding, weak soil and climate change impacts.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction is working with relevant agencies, local authorities and the city's Transport Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board to study the use of elevated road structures in transport infrastructure projects, following guidance from the Ministry of Construction.

Ho Chi Minh City plans to adopt elevated road solutions in transport infrastructure projects. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Thuan, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, said on July 13 that the study aims to improve investment efficiency while adapting transport infrastructure to the natural conditions of different areas.

The department has asked agencies responsible for project preparation and investors to evaluate the use of elevated road solutions from the earliest planning stage, including pre-feasibility studies, investment policy proposals and project proposals for expressways and other transport infrastructure projects scheduled for 2026–2030 and beyond.

Consultants have been instructed to assess and select design solutions suited to local conditions. Priority will be given to elevated roads in areas with weak soil, deep excavation or high embankments, as well as locations vulnerable to climate change and sea-level rise.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, elevated structures could enhance the long-term stability of transport infrastructure, improve resilience to natural conditions and reduce maintenance costs over the project's operational life.

For each project, investors are required to compare design options based on factors including material availability, construction schedules, structural stability, durability and life-cycle investment efficiency. Technical solutions must be economically viable while supporting sustainable economic, social and environmental development.

The department said investment efficiency must be assessed at every stage of a project, from planning and funding to construction and operation.

Ho Chi Minh City is studying the use of elevated road structures in transport infrastructure projects. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

Implementation must comply with regulations on investment, construction, planning, land use and environmental protection, in line with the Prime Minister's directives. Agencies have also been instructed to promptly report any difficulties or obstacles so they can be reviewed and addressed by the relevant authorities.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong