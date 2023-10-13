Ho Chi Minh City, China’s Chongqing city promote cooperation

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan on October 13 received Deputy Mayor of China's Chongqing city, Zhang Guozhi to discuss directions for promoting cooperation between the two localities in the coming time.

At the reception, Hoan said that thanks to the efforts of the Party, State and people of Vietnam and China, the two countries’ relations have been developing strongly in many fields, noting that regular exchanges and visits by leaders and delegations of the two countries contribute to deepening their relations.

The official said that HCMC has established friendship relations with eight localities in China, including Chongqing. However, the Covid-19 pandemic affected the cooperation between the two cities.

Hoan said that he believes the visit of the Chongqing city’s deputy mayor will help strengthen the relationship between the two localities, particularly in areas where they have mutual interest and strength, citing as examples joint cultural and trade events or trade and investment promotion.

For her part, the Chinese official said that Chongqing is a centrally-run city that plays an important role in implementing cooperative activities and promoting common awareness between the two Parties and the two Governments of China and Vietnam.

She said the establishment of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Office in Chongqing - Vietnam's first trade promotion office in China - demonstrates the two countries’ attention to trade promotion between the two countries.

Sharing the potential and strengths of Chongqing city, Zhang also expressed her hope that Ho Chi Minh City will support and create favourable conditions for its businesses operating in the city.

She agreed that the two cities should further promote cooperative activities in organizing economic forums, trade promotion events, the production of agricultural products, food, machinery and equipment, port development, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.