Ho Chi Minh City bustles with end-of-year festivities

Ho Chi Minh City residents and visitors have been enjoying a vibrant end-of-year festival season, with over 80 activities prepared by the city's tourism industry.

Ho Chi Minh City has focused on strengthening its core tourism products. (Photo: visithcmc.vn)

The 4th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week 2024 officially began last week outside the iconic Ben Thanh Market, signaling the start of the city’s year-end tourism festivities.

First held in 2021, Tourism Week is designed to create a series of tourism, sports, and music events rich in experiences for both domestic and international visitors during the festive season.

It has since grown into an annual tradition, providing local tourism businesses with opportunities to showcase their products, services, and promotions for the New Year season.

Building on the success of its previous three editions (2021-2023), the 4th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week adopts the theme "Vibrant Festival Season", with activities spanning across Thu Duc city and 21 districts.

Highlights include check-in spots in Thu Duc city and districts, and interactive cultural and historical experiences enhanced by AR (Augmented Reality) technology.

A large-scale series of tourism, sports, and music events is also planned.

These include traditional and modern cultural showcases, such as designer Trung Dinh’s Ao Dai collection, and themed music nights like Echoes of Origins, Contemporary Rhythms, Dances of Four Regions, and Dynamic Colors. The Ho Chi Minh City Battle Fest will also feature prominently.

Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, said that the 2024 Tourism Week not only preserves traditional cultural values but also integrates modern technology, aiming to foster national pride and love for the city.

This year’s theme, "Vibrant Festival Season" reflects the city’s dynamic, open, and modern spirit during the festive period.

Throughout 2024, Ho Chi Minh City has solidified its reputation as a lively destination, hosting numerous cultural tourism events that have left lasting impressions on both local and international visitors.

Notable among these was the second edition of the Water Festival, which received widespread acclaim.

Signature shows like The River Tells a Story and The Legendary Train are poised to become must-see attractions, enhancing the city’s unique tourism offerings.

Beyond the festive atmosphere, these well-organised events bring substantial economic benefits.

According to Klook Vietnam, 42 percent of Vietnamese travellers are drawn to specific events, often spending significantly on accommodations, dining, and activities, up to four to five times the cost of event tickets.

This directly boosts local business revenue.

Tran Thi Bao Thu, communications director of Vietluxtour, noted that each festival season allows businesses to promote their tourism products and services through diverse and engaging activities.

Vietluxtour, for instance, has seen increased demand for its city tours, particularly from inbound markets like Europe and the US, with itineraries ranging from one to three days.

Positive tourism growth in 2024

Over the past year, Ho Chi Minh City has focused on strengthening its core tourism products, such as cultural heritage tours, river tourism, medical tourism, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism.

Enhanced food service quality and effective promotional campaigns have also significantly boosted the city’s appeal.

In 2024, the city welcomed an estimated six million international visitors, up 20 percent year-over-year, and 38 million domestic tourists, up 8.6 percent.

Total tourism revenue reached approximately VND190 trillion (US$7.5 billion), an 18.8 percent increase, achieving all set targets for the year.

Experts believe that by effectively combining major festivals and events with the city’s key tourism products and promoting them systematically, Ho Chi Minh City can attract even more visitors and generate significant revenue for its tourism industry.

