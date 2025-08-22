Ho Chi Minh City breaks ground on Tran Xuan Soan embankment project

The People’s Committee of District 7 yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Tran Xuan Soan road embankment project in Tan Hung Ward.

The initiative is designed to reinforce riverbanks, prevent erosion and gradually improve infrastructure in line with the city’s master plan.

The project is scheduled for completion within 130 days.

According to Mr. Tran Minh Dien, Director of the District 7 Construction Investment Project Management Unit, the project runs from the left bank of Ong Lon Canal near Rach Ong Bridge to the left bank of Te Canal, connecting with the embankment section under the Nguyen Khoai Bridge–Road project.

Leaders of the District 7 Construction Investment Project Management Unit and Tan Hung Ward officials conduct the ritual for the groundbreaking ceremony.



The works include a 500-meter prestressed reinforced concrete embankment, a riverside walkway, upgrades to existing green parks and installation of a lighting system along the embankment.

The project has a total funds of VND75.3 billion (US$2.8 million) from state budget, including VND60.4 billion (US$2.3 million) for construction and VND14.9 billion (US$564,776) for additional construction-related expenses and reserves.

Once finished, the embankment will help prevent erosion along the canal.

Beyond erosion control, the embankment will enhance safety, support local infrastructure development, and contribute to flood prevention along Tran Xuan Soan Street.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong