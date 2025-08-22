Ho Chi Minh City breaks ground on Tran Xuan Soan embankment project

The initiative is designed to reinforce riverbanks, prevent erosion and gradually improve infrastructure in line with the city’s master plan.
According to Mr. Tran Minh Dien, Director of the District 7 Construction Investment Project Management Unit, the project runs from the left bank of Ong Lon Canal near Rach Ong Bridge to the left bank of Te Canal, connecting with the embankment section under the Nguyen Khoai Bridge–Road project.
The works include a 500-meter prestressed reinforced concrete embankment, a riverside walkway, upgrades to existing green parks and installation of a lighting system along the embankment.
The project has a total funds of VND75.3 billion (US$2.8 million) from state budget, including VND60.4 billion (US$2.3 million) for construction and VND14.9 billion (US$564,776) for additional construction-related expenses and reserves.
Construction is expected to take 130 days.
Beyond erosion control, the embankment will enhance safety, support local infrastructure development, and contribute to flood prevention along Tran Xuan Soan Street.