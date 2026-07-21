Vietnam, Singapore strengthen cooperation in semiconductor industry development

Vietnam and Singapore are stepping up cooperation to develop the semiconductor industry through stronger partnerships in technology transfer, research, and workforce training.

The initiative was highlighted at the 2026 Vietnam–Singapore Semiconductor Industry Development Cooperation Forum, where organizations from both countries signed agreements to foster innovation and cultivate high-quality talent.

Representatives of government agencies, industry associations and businesses attend the forum. Photo: SGGP/ Bui Tuan.

The Quang Trung Software City (QTSC), in collaboration with the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, on July 21 hosted the 2026 Vietnam–Singapore Semiconductor Industry Development Cooperation Forum to promote bilateral collaboration in semiconductor industry development and high-quality workforce training.

Speakers discuss the development of Vietnam's semiconductor industry at the forum. Photo: SGGP/ Bui Tuan.

As semiconductors become an increasingly strategic pillar of the digital economy, Vietnam is viewed as having significant opportunities to integrate more deeply into the global semiconductor value chain. Ho Chi Minh City, with its ecosystem of technology companies, high-tech parks, universities, research institutes, and innovation centers, is considered one of the country's most promising hubs for semiconductor development.

Experts at the forum said the 2026–2030 period will be crucial for Vietnam to complete its semiconductor ecosystem and strengthen its position in the global supply chain. International semiconductor companies, including Marvell, Renesas, Infineon, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, and Hana Micron, along with numerous chip design, packaging, and testing firms, have already established operations in Vietnam.

According to the Semiconductors Market in Vietnam 2026–2030 report by Research and Markets, Vietnam's semiconductor market is projected to expand by approximately US$2.22 billion between 2025 and 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1 percent.

Participants discussed Vietnam's semiconductor development strategy, industry trends in Asia, opportunities to participate in the global value chain, and solutions for developing a highly skilled workforce.

Cao Xuan Thang, Commercial Counselor at the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, said that Vietnam has become an increasingly attractive destination for international investors thanks to its stable political environment, young and tech-savvy workforce, and favorable investment policies.

He noted that bilateral trade between Vietnam and Singapore reached a record SGD40 billion (approximately US$31 billion) in 2025, up 26.2 percent from the previous year, providing a solid foundation for expanding cooperation in the semiconductor sector.

Tran Huu Dung, Director of Quang Trung Software City, speaks at the forum. Photo: SGGP/ Bui Tuan.

Tran Huu Dung, Director of QTSC, said the software park aims to become a destination for high-tech semiconductor enterprises and a bridge connecting businesses, universities, research institutes and international partners.

He expressed confidence that these partnerships would help build Ho Chi Minh City's semiconductor ecosystem, strengthen innovation capacity, develop high-quality human resources, and enable Vietnam to play a larger role in the global semiconductor value chain.

Representatives of Quang Trung Software City and the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association sign a memorandum of understanding. Photo: SGGP/ Bui Tuan.

At the forum, Quang Trung Software City and the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) signed a memorandum of understanding on research collaboration, technology transfer and semiconductor workforce development.

In addition, the SSIA, the Semiconductor Industry Human Resources Development Alliance of Vietnam (SEVINA), and FPT Polytechnic College signed a cooperation agreement to jointly train and develop the semiconductor workforce.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong