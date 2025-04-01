Vietnam values multifaceted cooperation with Belgium: Deputy PM

Both sides agreed to translate the outcomes of the Belgian King’s state visit into concrete actions and facilitate mutual visits at both central and local levels.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) and Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, and Development Cooperation Maxime Prevot at their meeting in Hanoi on March 31 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always values its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Belgium, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, and Development Cooperation Maxime Prevot during a meeting in Hanoi on March 31.

Minister Bui Thanh Son welcomed the ongoing Vietnam visit by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium from March 31 to April 4, highlighting its significance as the first head-of-state exchange between the two nations in over 50 years since diplomatic relations were established.

He thanked Belgium for being the first country to pass a resolution supporting Agent Orange (AO) victims in Vietnam, a move that has helped heighten global awareness of chemical weapons’ dangers.

To further bolster economic, trade, and investment ties, he underlined the need to fully leverage the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and urged Belgium to expedite the ratification of the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Hailing Vietnam as Belgium’s leading partner in the Asia-Pacific, Prevot stressed the importance of fostering bilateral ties, especially amid rapid global changes, and pledged to assist Vietnam in implementing the resolution in support of AO victims.

He also reaffirmed Belgium’s commitment to enhancing trade and investment with Vietnam, ensuring stable global supply chains. Confident in the EVIPA’s imminent ratification, he echoed Son’s view on its mutual benefits.

They pledged to enhance dialogue through bilateral mechanisms like the deputy minister-level political consultation and the Strategic Partnership in Agriculture, while considering the establishment of new frameworks such as collaboration between the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam and Belgian research institutions.

Host and guest pledged that their countries will continue close coordination and mutual support at international forums, including the United Nations, particularly the UN Human Rights Council, where both are serving as members for the 2023–2025 term, as well as within the ASEAN – EU and Francophonie cooperation frameworks.

Beyond traditional areas like trade, investment and education, they placed emphasis on scaling up cooperation across other spheres such as national defence, high technology, semiconductor, innovation, energy transition, and quality workforce training for the semiconductor industry.

VNA