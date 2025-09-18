Ho Chi Minh City approves traceability system plan for 2026–2030

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has approved a plan to implement and manage a traceability system across the city during the 2026–2030 period.

Under the decision, the municipal Department of Science and Technology was assigned as the standing agency to oversee the plan’s implementation and submit regular reports to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Other departments, People’s Committees of wards and relevant units are instructed to coordinate proactively according to their assigned responsibilities.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance is tasked with ensuring budget allocations to support timely implementation throughout the period.

Consumers choose to purchase responsibly certified ‘green tick’ products at Co.opmart supermarkets.

The traceability system is considered a key tool for monitoring and verifying the origin, production, processing and distribution of goods.

Widespread use of the system helps boost business performance as well as fosters trust among consumers.

This new decision replaces previous regulations related to traceability system implementation in Ho Chi Minh City and several other localities.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong