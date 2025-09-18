Business

Ho Chi Minh City approves traceability system plan for 2026–2030

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has approved a plan to implement and manage a traceability system across the city during the 2026–2030 period.

Under the decision, the municipal Department of Science and Technology was assigned as the standing agency to oversee the plan’s implementation and submit regular reports to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Other departments, People’s Committees of wards and relevant units are instructed to coordinate proactively according to their assigned responsibilities.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance is tasked with ensuring budget allocations to support timely implementation throughout the period.

coopmart-tick-xanh-5584-8920.jpg
Consumers choose to purchase responsibly certified ‘green tick’ products at Co.opmart supermarkets.

The traceability system is considered a key tool for monitoring and verifying the origin, production, processing and distribution of goods.

Widespread use of the system helps boost business performance as well as fosters trust among consumers.

This new decision replaces previous regulations related to traceability system implementation in Ho Chi Minh City and several other localities.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

traceability system plan for 2026–2030 Department of Science and Technology Department of Finance origin production processing and distribution of goods

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn