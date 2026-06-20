HCMC launches unified multimedia media agency, appoints leadership team

Ho Chi Minh City has established a new multimedia media agency by consolidating and restructuring 11 municipal news organizations, with new print, digital, radio and television platforms set to debut on July 2.

Le Quoc Phong (R), Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Van Thi Bach Tuyet (L), Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, present the appointment decisions to the General Director and Deputy General Directors of the Ho Chi Minh City Newspaper and Radio-Television. (Photo: Viet Dung)

On the morning of June 20, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a conference to announce the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh City Newspaper and Radio-Television.

At the event, Thai Thi Bich Lien, Permanent Deputy Head of the Organization Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, announced the decision to establish the new agency.

The Ho Chi Minh City Newspaper and Radio-Television will oversee three media organizations and one public non-business unit including Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Tuoi Tre Online, Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television Station, and Training and Communications Center.

The agency is a public non-business unit under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. It will operate under a multimedia flagship media model and perform its functions and duties in accordance with the Press Law, relevant legal regulations and regulations issued by the Standing Committee of the city Party Committee.

The agency was established through the restructuring, reorganization and dissolution of 11 city-level media organizations.

At the conference, Permanent Deputy Head of the Organization Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Thai Thi Bich Lien, also announced a decision by the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee appointing Le Van Minh, Member of the city Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Dien Hong Ward, as General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Newspaper and Radio-Television for a five-year term.

The Standing Committee also appointed the agency’s deputy general directors including:

- Nguyen Khac Van, Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, who will serve until retirement in accordance with regulations;

- Cao Anh Minh, General Director of Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television Station, who will serve until retirement in accordance with regulations;

- Tran Xuan Toan, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Newspaper, appointed for a five-year term;

- To Dinh Tuan, Editor-in-Chief of Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper, appointed for a five-year term.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders express gratitude to media agencies for their significant contributions to the city's development. (Photo: Viet Dung)

The Standing Committee also appointed the Editorial Council of the Ho Chi Minh City Newspaper and Radio-Television.

Media organizations that are being dissolved or ending operations will cease publication on June 30. Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Tuoi Tre Online and Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television Station will continue normal operations through July 1.

The first print edition of the new Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the launch of redesigned digital platforms for the new Sai Gon Giai Phong and Tuoi Tre Online, and the debut of new radio and television programs and products from the reorganized Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television Station are scheduled for July 2.

The launch coincides with celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh officially being renamed in honor of President Ho Chi Minh.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan