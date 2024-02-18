Ho Chi Minh City affirms role as pillar of Vietnam’s tourism industry

HCMC puts into operation the double-decker river bus service to serve tourists in 2024. (Photo: VNA)

The southern largest economic hub welcomed nearly 5 million foreign and nearly 35 million domestic tourists, accounting for 40 percent and 32 percent of the nation’s respective total numbers. As a result, it raked in over VNA160 trillion (US$6.6 billion) in tourism revenue.



As a hub of tourism linking with numerous provinces and cities, the city’s robust acceleration of the industry has positively impacted the overall development of localities in the southeastern region and beyond. Consequently, the affirmation of its tourism brand on the international stage through awards and honours, such as the “Asia's Leading Business Travel Destination” and “Asia's Leading Festival & Event Destination” titles at the 2023 World Travel Awards, is poised to generate positive effects on regional tourism development.



Also last year, HCMC announced nearly 50 tourism projects, with 20 new ones for medium- and high-class segments.



In 2024, the city will initiate collaborative tourism development programmes with six regions and 46 provinces and cities, with a focus on building linked products, which incorporate a minimum stay of two days in the city, and implementing 3D/360 technology applications to promote destinations in its partner localities.



Additionally, the local sector will establish a portal on collaborative programmes, keeping tourists up to date with its latest activities and products.

This year, Vietnam is set to serve 18 million foreign and 110 million domestic visitors, with total tourism revenue approaching VND850 trillion .

VNA