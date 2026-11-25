A Ho Chi Minh City delegation led by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang conducted site visits on the morning of November 25 to survey several major projects in the city.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and delegates survey the Gemalink deep-water port project. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

The key constructions include the Gemalink deep-water port, the Cai Mep Ha International Container Port, and the PTSC Renewable Energy Industrial and Service Center (REHub) and port project.

The delegation included Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Le Quoc Phong; Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dang Minh Thong; Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Tho; and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang and delegates survey the Gemalink deep-water port project. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and the delegation visited the Gemalink deep-water port and the Cai Mep Ha International Container Port projects.

Gemalink, a flagship deep-water port operated by Gemadept Corporation, is among 19 ports worldwide capable of accommodating container vessels with a deadweight tonnage of up to 250,000 DWT, equivalent to vessels with a capacity of approximately 24,000 TEUs.

Following the site visit, Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang and the delegation held a working session with leaders of Gemadept Corporation, the investor behind the Gemalink deep-water port project.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and delegates survey the Gemalink deep-water port project. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

At the meeting, Gemadept representatives briefed the delegation on the port's operations and investment activities.

After five years of operation (2021–2025), Gemalink recorded 2,018 vessel calls, nearly 70 percent of which involved vessels with deadweight tonnage ranging from 160,000 to more than 230,000 tons. The port handled a total cargo volume of 6.5 million TEUs, with average annual growth in the double digits. It is among a small number of ports worldwide capable of accommodating ultra-large container vessels of up to 250,000 tons, equivalent to approximately 24,000 TEUs.

Gemadept leaders proposed that Ho Chi Minh City facilitate the relevant administrative procedures within its jurisdiction to accelerate the implementation of Phase 2 of the Gemalink deep-water port project, which is expected to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2028. The expansion aims to increase Gemalink's total annual capacity to more than 4 million TEUs and bring the overall investment in the project to US$1 billion. This additional capacity is considered necessary to strengthen the national maritime gateway at Cai Mep–Thi Vai.

A cargo vessel docks at Gemalink deep-water port. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Phase 2 of the Gemalink project represents an important step in Gemadept's 2026–2030 development strategy, which is built on four pillars, including port operations, the port-logistics ecosystem, inland waterway and maritime transport, and maritime industrial services. Upon completion, the port's total annual capacity is expected to exceed 3 million TEUs, with investment capital of more than VND8,000 billion.

Gemadept leaders also proposed that Ho Chi Minh City support the early implementation of projects connecting to deep-water ports, with priority given to inland waterway transport to reduce logistics costs and ease pressure on the road network. They also called for the planning of new sites for large-scale integrated logistics centers and inland container depots (ICDs) with convenient road and waterway connections.

Gemadept leaders expressed their hope that Ho Chi Minh City would continue to encourage and promote investment in the Cai Mep Ha Free Trade Zone. Under the city's planning framework, Cai Mep is designated as a gateway and international transshipment port for Ho Chi Minh City.

Gemadept stands ready to work with partners to develop an investment plan for an international maritime center within the free trade zone at Cai Mep Ha, with direct connections to Gemalink and the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port complex.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang speaks at the working session with Gemadept Corporation. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Speaking at the working session with Gemadept Corporation, the investor in the Gemalink deep-water port project, Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang commended the corporation's efforts in port investment and operations, the application of science and technology, and its adoption of green development trends in the maritime industry.

He acknowledged and praised the corporation's implementation of Phase 2 of the Gemalink project, describing it as an important step in its development strategy. He directed relevant municipal departments and agencies to give due attention to addressing the corporation's specific proposals and facilitate the project's smooth implementation in line with the approved schedule.

He emphasized the responsibility of coordination among municipal departments and agencies, particularly in addressing issues related to the environment, planning, architecture, and investment procedures.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang and the delegation visit the PTSC Renewable Energy Industrial and Service Center (REHub) and port project. Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

For the corporation, Mr. Tran Luu Quang called for continued proactive engagement in reporting difficulties and obstacles, while proposing solutions to address them and facilitate the effective implementation of its projects.

During the 2026–2030 period, Gemadept plans to invest a total of VND100 trillion (US$3.9 billion) in Ho Chi Minh City. The corporation has pledged to proactively mobilize resources to expand port capacity, implement key projects, and strengthen cooperation with shipping lines and international investors.

At its ports, the corporation will accelerate green transformation, electrification, automation, and digital transformation, working toward its Net Zero 2050 target. Gemadept will also continue working with Ho Chi Minh City and its partners to advance the International Maritime Finance Ecosystem initiative.

Following the meeting, Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang and the delegation proceeded to survey the PTSC Renewable Energy Industrial and Service Center (REHub) and port project.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang and the delegation visit the PTSC Renewable Energy Industrial and Service Center (REHub) and port project. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang presents gifts to workers at the PTSC Renewable Energy Industrial and Service Center (REHub) and port project. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)



By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh