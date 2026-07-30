Health

Ho Chi Minh City targets full health check-up for all public employees by Oct 31

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City aims to ensure 100 percent of officials, civil servants, public employees and workers receive health check-ups by October 31.

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People wait for medical check-ups at the 115 People's Hospital, HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on Thursday issued a directive requiring departments, agencies, People's Committees of wards, communes and special zones, as well as public service units and enterprises across the city to promptly organize annual health check-ups for officials, civil servants, public employees and workers, with the goal of completing the program by October 31.

According to the city government, the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Directive No. 17/CT-TTg on organizing periodic health check-ups or free screenings for citizens. It also aims to strengthen worker health protection and ensure the early detection of risk factors and non-communicable diseases for timely intervention. Furthermore, the program will serve as the foundation for building electronic health records and managing public health on a digital platform.

The municipal People’s Committee required agencies and organizations to review and submit lists of their personnel to the Department of Health by August 15, 2026, to synchronize data on the Community Health Management Platform. The medical examinations must fully comply with the adult health check-up package specified by the Ministry of Health and the Department of Health, with no unauthorized reductions to required tests.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has been tasked with leading data collection and standardization, as well as guiding, inspecting, and expediting health check-ups and ensuring all results are uploaded to the Community Health Management Platform. Meanwhile, relevant departments, local authorities, the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA), and the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation are responsible for monitoring progress and reporting results upon completion to facilitate citywide assessment.

Heads of agencies and organizations will be held accountable for the health screening results within their jurisdiction. Any emerging challenges or bottlenecks must be reported promptly to the Department of Health, which will advise the People’s Committee on corrective actions.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh

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health check-ups public employees periodic health check-ups Ho Chi Minh City

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