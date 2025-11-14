“Hello Ca Mau” Festival to take place in Ho Chi Minh City this weekend

The 'Hello Ca Mau' event, themed 'Unlocking Potential, Shaping the Future,' jointly organized by the People's Committees of Ca Mau Province and Ho Chi Minh City will take place from November 18 to 22.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

At a press conference on Ho Chi Minh City’s socio-economic situation on the afternoon of November 13, a delegation from the People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province attended and provided information on upcoming vibrant activities to be held in both Ho Chi Minh City and Ca Mau Province.

The event will feature key activities, including an investment cooperation connection conference for Ho Chi Minh City businesses in Ca Mau Province, and the 2nd Ca Mau Crab Festival, themed "Ca Mau Crab: Forest Aroma – Sea Flavor," to take place at Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House.

The festival will feature 100 booths across four main areas, including an exhibition showcasing models, images, and iconic symbols of Ca Mau; a space for displaying and promoting regional specialty products and facilitating trade connections; an area for preparing and presenting Ca Mau’s distinctive cuisine; and cultural and artistic performances.

Numerous activities take place during the 1st Ca Mau Crab Festival.

In addition to activities in Ho Chi Minh City, the 2nd Ca Mau Crab Festival 2025 will be held in Ca Mau’s hometown, focusing on several central wards and communes, including An Xuyen, Tan Thanh, Ly Van Lam, Bac Lieu, and Hiep Thanh. The festival will run from November 16 to 22, 2025.

Mr. Le Van Su, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province, expressed hope that the program would help attract investment and promote development in Ca Mau following the administrative merger.

He also noted that Ca Mau is building key product brands, including the Ca Mau Crab. This year, the program is being organized on a large scale to showcase these products, featuring up to 500 booths, including OCOP products, seafood, and other commercial goods.

