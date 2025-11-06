2nd Ca Mau Crab Festival set to take place in mid-November

The 2nd Ca Mau Crab Festival, themed 'Ca Mau Crab: Forest Aroma – Sea Flavor,' will take place from November 16 to 22 in the wards of An Xuyen, Tan Thanh, Ly Van Lam, Hiep Thanh, and Bac Lieu in Ca Mau Province.

At the press conference of the 2nd Ca Mau Crab Festival (Photo: SGGP)

At a press conference held by the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau on November 5, Mr. Ly Vy Trieu Duong, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, said that highlights of the festival include a culinary space dedicated to Ca Mau crabs, featuring cooking demonstrations and presentations of crab-based dishes. In addition, there will be a record-setting contest for Ca Mau crabs, exhibition and trade display areas, the CamaUP’25 – Ca Mau Province Startup Festival 2025, an international conference on innovation and sustainable development in the Ca Mau marine crab industry, as well as various cultural, sports, and tourism activities.

Additionally, the 'Hello Ca Mau' event, themed 'Unlocking Potential, Shaping the Future'; is jointly organized by the People's Committees of Ca Mau Province and Ho Chi Minh City and will take place from November 18 to 22.

Key activities include the Culinary Festival—Ca Mau Crab Festival 2025 held at the city’s Youth Cultural House, Saigon Ward; an investment, trade, and tourism promotion conference at Rex Saigon Hotel, 141 Nguyen Hue, Saigon Ward; as well as media and promotional activities for the event.

The Ca Mau Crab Culinary Festival will feature 100 booths, including exhibition areas showcasing models, images, and iconic symbols of Ca Mau Province; displays and introductions of regional specialty products and trade networking opportunities; and sections for the preparation and presentation of Ca Mau’s signature cuisine, with renowned chefs and artisans from Ca Mau and Ho Chi Minh City demonstrating and presenting crab- and seafood-based dishes from the region’s riverine areas. The festival will also offer tasting experiences, cooking demonstrations of Ca Mau specialties, and a stage area for art performances.

By Tan Thai—Translated by Kim Khanh