Heavy rain persists, new low-pressure system forms offshore

The meteorological agency has updated and revised the forecast for July 19, indicating that many areas will continue to experience moderate rain to heavy rain. Weather experts also warn that a new tropical depression is forming offshore.

Rain in Hanoi

From last night until this morning, July 19, Hanoi and many places in the North have experienced continuous heavy and torrential rain. The weather in the Central Highlands and the Southern region also includes thunderstorms and rain, with relatively cool temperatures, peaking at around 30 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest information from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, rain occurred last night and this morning, July 19, in the Northern, North Central Coast, Central Coastal, and Southern regions.

Landslides in Sung Do and Nam Muoi communes in Van Chan District of Yen Bai Province

From 7 p.m. on July 18 to the morning of July 19, rainfall measured 90mm in An Binh (Hoa Binh), 72mm in Cam Trung (Quang Ninh), 60mm in Muong Long (Nghe An), 92mm in Trieu Ai (Quang Tri), 102mm in Tieu Can (Tra Vinh), and 82mm in Thach Tri (Soc Trang).

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has updated the forecast for today and tonight, July 19. The Northern region and North Central Coast are expected to have showers and thunderstorms, with localized heavy rain exceeding 80mm (mainly in the morning and at night). In the afternoon and evening of July 19, the Central Coastal and South Central regions are expected to have scattered showers and thunderstorms, with localized heavy rain exceeding 50mm.

Rain in HCMC on July 18

Throughout July 19, the Central Highlands and Southern regions will experience showers and thunderstorms, with localized heavy rain exceeding 70mm (mainly in the late afternoon and at night). Previously, the agency had forecast that rain would gradually decrease starting July 19.

Satellite image on the cloud radar on the early morning of July 19 in the North

Satellite image on the cloud radar on the early morning of July 19 in the South

Meanwhile, offshore, according to meteorological experts, a low-pressure area has formed on the tropical convergence zone in central Philippines and is moving towards the East Sea, with the potential to develop into a new tropical depression.

Due to the impact of this tropical depression, the weather in the East Sea is expected to remain bad next week. Additionally, on the mainland, rain and strong wind will return to the North, lasting continuously for 4-5 days. In the South and Central Highlands, thunderstorms are forecast to persist until the end of the week due to strong Southwest winds. As the tropical depression moves in and intensifies, the Southwest winds will strengthen further.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan