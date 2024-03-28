Weather

Heavy rain, hail hit Mu Cang Chai

SGGPO

Heavy rain poured down in the area of Yen Bai and Lai Chau provinces this morning triggering a hail in Mu Cang Chai Town, Mu Cang Chai District, Yen Bai Province.

img-7750-8518.jpeg.jpg
Hailstones are 1-2 cm in diameter during the heavy rain.

Residents observed and described that during the heavy rain, hailstones were 1-2 cm in diameter.

The National Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting Center reported that cold air is moving southward of the northern region.

It is forecast that under the influence of the ongoing cold air mass in combination with a low-pressure trough and wind convergence at altitudes above 1,500 meters, the Northern and Central regions would experience widespread thundery showers with average rainfalls of 15mm- above 50mm.

During thundery rains, residents need to prevent the risk of lightning, hails, gusty winds, flash flooding in rivers and streams, landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Heavy rain Hail hailstones Mu Cang Chai

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn