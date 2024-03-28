Heavy rain, hail hit Mu Cang Chai

Heavy rain poured down in the area of Yen Bai and Lai Chau provinces this morning triggering a hail in Mu Cang Chai Town, Mu Cang Chai District, Yen Bai Province.

Hailstones are 1-2 cm in diameter during the heavy rain.

The National Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting Center reported that cold air is moving southward of the northern region.

It is forecast that under the influence of the ongoing cold air mass in combination with a low-pressure trough and wind convergence at altitudes above 1,500 meters, the Northern and Central regions would experience widespread thundery showers with average rainfalls of 15mm- above 50mm.

During thundery rains, residents need to prevent the risk of lightning, hails, gusty winds, flash flooding in rivers and streams, landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong