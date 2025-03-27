Heatwave spreads to Central localities

Various areas across the Southeastern and North- Central regions were scorched by a heatwave on March 26.

Forecasts indicate that temperatures could reach up to 37 degrees Celsius in the following days.

According to the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, the heatwave spread to the mountainous areas from Nghe An Province to Hue City, with temperatures at noon exceeding 35 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius and relative humidity around 55-65 percent.

The forecast indicates that on March 27 and March 28, these localities will continue to experience sweltering temperatures ranging from 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, even exceeding 37 degrees Celsius in some places. The lowest relative humidity will be around 50-60 percent.

The outdoor temperature could be 2-4 degrees Celsius higher than the predicted. (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

Vu Anh Tuan, Head of the Weather Forecasting Office at the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, said that the heatwave in the areaa from the Central province of Nghe An to Hue City will end on March 29, while hot weather in the Southeastern region may persist until the end of March 29.

The meteorological agency also warned that the combination of hot weather and low humidity could increase the risk of fires and explosions in residential areas due to higher electricity demand, as well as the risk of forest fires. High temperatures may also cause dehydration, exhaustion, and heatstroke if people prolong exposure. The outdoor temperature could be 2-4 degrees Celsius higher than the predicted.

A new cold wave is forecast to arrive in the Northern region by the end of this week, bringing rain and fog. (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, the Northern region is forecast to experience a new cold wave, rainy and foggy conditions by the end of this week.

On the morning of March 27, Hanoi experienced layers of dense fog and high humidity, leading to a decline in air quality.

According to the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, from the night of March 28 to the morning of March 29, the new cold wave will cover the Northern region, causing rain and a significant drop in temperatures across the region.

The capital city of Hanoi is expected to have scattered rain in the early morning of March 29, with the highest temperature of around 20 degrees Celsius, making the weather chilly.

This cold spell may last until early April, with the lowest temperatures in the capital city of Hanoi falling to 16 degrees Celsius.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong