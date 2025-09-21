Health Ministry, HCMC Party leaders pay tribute at Con Dao

A delegation from the Ministry of Health and the HCMC Party Committee conducted an incense-offering visit to commemorate heroes and martyrs, families of policy beneficiaries and war veterans in Con Dao Special Zone, Ho Chi Minh City on September 20.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan led the delegation. Among the attendees were Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, along with leaders of Con Dao Special Zone.

Minister Dao Hong Lan pays tribute to policy beneficiaries in Con Dao Special Zone.

At Hang Keo and Hang Duong cemetery memorials, the delegation laid wreaths, offered incense, and extended a moment of silence to commemorate the immense contributions of heroes, martyrs and patriotic citizens who bravely sacrificed their lives for national liberation and reunification.

The delegates then paid respects at the graves of General Secretary Le Hong Phong, patriot Nguyen Anh Ninh, hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau and other martyrs at Hang Duong Cemetery.

They also performed a bell-ringing ceremony and offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at Con Dao Temple.

The delegation then visited and presented gifts to families of policy beneficiaries and war veterans in the Con Dao area.

Minister Dao Hong Lan also visited and presented gifts to students, and provided free dental check-ups and treatment at Cao Van Ngoc Primary School.

The delegation from the Ministry of Health and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee offers incense to honor heroes and martyrs at Con Dao. (Photo: Con Dao Center for Culture, Sports and Tourism)

At this site, doctors and dentists from the Ho Chi Minh City Central Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology examined, treated dental issues, and distributed gifts to 1,100 students on September 19-20.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong