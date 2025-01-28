HCMC’s Vice Chairman extends Tet greetings to workers at Terminal T3

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on January 27 extended Tet greetings to workers at the construction site of T3 Terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (L) offers Tet gift to workers working on three shifts and staying at the construction site of T3 Terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong emphasized the special significance of Terminal T3, which not only helps alleviate the pressure on the current Terminal T1 but also plays an important role in enhancing the operational capacity of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, meeting the growing transportation needs of residents and tourists.

Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong highly appreciated the working spirit of officials, engineers, and workers working on three shifts and staying at the construction site of T3 Terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport throughout Tet.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong extends Tet greetings to engineers and workers. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong offers lucky money to workers. (Photo: SGGP)

Construction of Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport started in December 2022 with a total capital of VND10,990 billion (US$433 million). Once completed, Terminal T3 will become a domestic passenger terminal with a capacity of 20 million passengers annually. It will be capable of handling 7,000 passengers per hour during peak hours and will accommodate all types of aircraft, including Code C, such as Boeing 737 or Airbus 320, and Code E aircraft, including Boeing 777 and Airbus 330. It is also expected to ease congestion at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The new T3 Terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City consists of main components, including a passenger terminal, a multi-story car parking lot integrated with non-aviation services, an apron system in front of the terminal, and other facilities.

The construction project of Passenger Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport has achieved 86 percent of its total volume and is expected to be completed and put into operation by April 30.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong conducts an inspection of the transportation infrastructure project connecting Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong conducted an inspection of the transportation infrastructure project connecting Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat Airport. This is one of the city's key projects, aimed at reducing traffic congestion and improving connectivity for the northern gateway.

He committed that the city’s government would accompany and provide maximum support to the construction units in resolving problems in procedures, land clearance, and funding.

The transportation infrastructure project connecting Terminal T3 aims to enhance the operational efficiency of the terminal and significantly improve the quality of traffic flow in the northwestern area of the city.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh