Project schedule of Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat Airport exceeded by two months

The construction project of Passenger Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport has achieved 86 percent of its total volume and is expected to be completed and put into operation by April 30.

The Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport has completed the installation of the passenger path from terminal gate to the airplane. (Photo: SGGP)

The investor, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), made the statement on January 14.

Deputy General Director of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, Nguyen Tien Viet, said that the corporation and its contractors have signed an agreement to launch the "120 Days and Nights to Complete the Project" campaign for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). The project has currently made significant progress in terms of schedule and construction quality, as well as labor safety.

The front of Terminal T3, facing Hoang Hoa Tham Street, is being urgently completed. (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, the structural construction of the project has been completed while the construction and architectural works, interior, and equipment installation are completed in a rush. The construction unit has completed 86 percent of the project's construction volume.

The new T3 Terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City consists of four main components, including a passenger terminal, a multi-story car parking lot integrated with non-aviation services, an apron system in front of the terminal.

Its total cost is VND10,990 billion (US$433 million), sourced from the Airports Corporation of Vietnam’s equity capital, and the remainder comes from commercial loans.

According to Mr. Le Khac Hong, Head of the Management Board of the T3 Passenger Terminal Construction Project, to be completed by April 30, the construction must be finished a month in advance for trial runs and acceptance testing. Therefore, the "120 Days and Nights to Complete the Project" campaign actually has only 90 days left, including the Tet holidays, making it very difficult to mobilize enough workers.

Once completed, Terminal T3 will become a domestic passenger terminal with a capacity of 20 million passengers per year. It will be capable of handling 7,000 passengers per hour during peak hours and will accommodate all types of aircraft, including Code C, such as Boeing 737 or Airbus 320, and Code E aircraft, including Boeing 777 and Airbus 330. It is also expected to ease congestion at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Images on the construction site of Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport:

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh