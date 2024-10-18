HCMC's traditional crafts, traditional craft villages recognized

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), Phan Van Mai has just signed a decision to recognize careers and villages as craft villages, traditional crafts, and traditional craft villages in the city.

Salt production craft in Ly Nhon Commune of Can Gio District, HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

The list includes the traditional craft of making banh trang (rice paper) in Phu Hoa Dong Commune of Cu Chi District, the salt production craft village in Ly Nhon Commune of Can Gio District, and the yellow apricot village in Binh Loi Commune in Binh Chanh District.

The recognized craft villages, traditional crafts, and traditional craft villages will enjoy preferential policies for agricultural development in accordance with Decree No. 52/2018/ND-CP, dated April 12, 2018, of the Government on the development of agricultural industry villages and other support policies in accordance with current law.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh