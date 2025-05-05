HCMC’s officials visit coast guard on Con Dao Islands

A Ho Chi Minh City delegation of leaders and officials organized a trip to visit and offer gifts to troops stationed on Con Dao Islands, off the coast of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on May 4.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (the 4th person from the right in the front row) and delegates visit officers and soldiers of Con Dao Border Guard Station. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc aims to mark the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Con Dao (May 1, 1975–2025) with the participation of Commander of Naval Region 2, Colonel Trieu Thanh Tung, and leaders of Con Dao District.

The delegation visited and offered gifts to officers and soldiers of Con Dao Border Guard Station, the Radar Station 590 of Battalion 251 under the Naval Region 2, and border guards of Ba Ria - Vung Tau province.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and delegates offer gifts to officers and soldiers of the Radar Station 590. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation presents gifts to the Radar Station 590. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized the important role and acknowledged the achievements of the units over the past time. He affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City always strives to provide spiritual and material support to the armed forces, who have always tried their best to complete the assigned tasks and have accompanied fishermen to fight and protect the national sovereignty over seas and islands.

The delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Liaison Board of Former Political Prisoners and Prisoners of War visit officers, soldiers, and units of Naval Region 2. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Liaison Board of Former Political Prisoners and Prisoners of War visited, encouraged, and presented gifts to officers, soldiers, and units of Naval Region 2 stationed in Con Dao on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Con Dao.

The delegation visited and offered books and cash gifts to the Radar Station 590, the Maritime Police force, the engineer platoon, and other units of the Con Dao District’s Military Command.

Delegates also visited and paid tribute to heroic martyrs at Hang Duong and Hang Keo cemeteries on Con Dao Island.

Members of the Ho Chi Minh City Liaison Board of Former Political Prisoners and Prisoners of War visit and officers, soldiers of the Naval Region 2 (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation offer gifts to officers, and soldiers on Con Dao Island. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates offer incense to commemorate martyrs at Hang Duong Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh