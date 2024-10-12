HCMC’s leaders meet outstanding women in 2024

A meeting between HCMC’s leaders and outstanding women in the city in 2024 was held by the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee in the city on October 11.

HCMC’s leaders meet outstanding women in the city in 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting aiming to promote the role of women in the economic, cultural, and social development, and gender equality saw the presence of Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong; Head of the Organization Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet; and Chairwoman of the HCMC Women Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran.

At the meeting, delegates suggested leaders at all levels pay attention to appointing women to various positions, and policy banks and commercial banks should offer specific credit policies for women entrepreneurs.

Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the city leaders, Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong extended his sincere thanks to the participating outstanding women for their opinions and measures and acknowledged their' special concerns.

HCMC identified that women's workforce participation is the responsibility of the entire political system and urges leaders of the Party and government at levels, agencies, and departments to continue caring for and developing women's work in all aspects, he added.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh