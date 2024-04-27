HCMC’s leaders commemorate national heroes in Cu Chi

A delegation of leaders and officials of HCMC visited and paid tribute to war Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and heroes at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs, Martyr Cemetery of Cu Chi, and HCMC Policy Cemetery on April 27.

Leaders of the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee pay tribute to war heroes at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs in Cu Chi District. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the visit were Standing Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Head of the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee, Duong Ngoc Hai, Vice Chairmen of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau and Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of the city Huynh Thanh Nhan, Head of the Organization Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, and leaders of departments and People’s Committees of districts in the city.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers incense to heroic martyrs at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs in Cu Chi District. (Photo: SGGP).

The event aims to celebrate 49 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2024) and the 138th International Labor Day (May 1, 1886-2024).

At the visit to Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs, the delegates of the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee offered incense and laid wreaths to express gratitude to the people, cadres, and soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the cause of national liberation.

Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs is built to commemorate martyrs and people who laid down their lives on the battlefields in Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh and made outstanding contributions to this land during the anti-French and US resistance wars for national independence and freedom. The names of 45,639 fallen soldiers are carved into a granite stone tablet and gilded with gold, including more than 9,300 martyrs from 40 other cities and provinces across the country.

HCMC's leaders offer incense to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs in Cu Chi District. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also paid tribute to war heroes at the Martyr Cemetery of Cu Chi District and HCMC Policy Cemetery.

The delegates then visited the Memorial House of the Vietnamese Heroic Mother, Hero of People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Ranh in Hiep Phuoc Commune’s Trai Den Hamlet in Cu Chi District.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai burns incense on martyrs' graves at the cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC's leaders offer incense to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Cu Chi District Martyrs' Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates offer incense to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Cu Chi District Martyrs' Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh