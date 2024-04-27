HCMC leaders pay tribute to heroic martyrs on National Reunification Day

A delegation of HCMC’s leaders and officials led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at HCMC Martyrs' Cemetery on April 27.

The delegation of leaders of the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, and the armed forces of Military Zone 7 aims to celebrate 49 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2024) and the 138th International Labor Day (May 1, 1886-2024).

Attending the event was Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department; Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep, Vice Chairmen of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and Bui Xuan Cuong, and leaders of departments and People’s Committees of districts in the city.

The leaders offered incense and flowers and observed a minute of silence to commemorate Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, heroes, and fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation.

The delegates then paid respect to fallen soldiers, veteran revolutionaries, and senior Party and State leaders, who are resting in peace at Lac Canh Cemetery in Thu Duc City.

On the same day, the delegation also offered incense in commemoration of late presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch in District 4 and laid wreaths to pay respect to late President Ho Chi Minh at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in District 1.

HCMC’s leaders remembered the revolutionary life and the great contributions made by late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh