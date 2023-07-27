HCMC’s leaders commemorate national heroes in Cu Chi District

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai led a delegation of the city’s officials to offer incense to heroic martyrs at Cu Chi District Martyrs' Cemetery and Ben Duoc martyrs memorial temple this morning.

The activity was held on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2023).

The incense offering ceremony saw the presence of HCMC’s leaders, including Vice Chairmen of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau and Vo Van Hoan, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City's National Assembly delegation Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Ngo Thanh Son, Secretary if the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Council of Cu Chi District Nguyen Quyet Thang.

The delegation spent a minute of silence in memory of the heroic martyrs who laid down their lives for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland and the happiness of the people.

Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs is built to commemorate martyrs and people who laid down their lives on the battlefields during the anti-French and US resistance wars for national independence and freedom. The names of 45,639 fallen soldiers are carved into a granite stone tablet and gilded with gold, including more than 9,300 martyrs from 40 other cities and provinces across the country.

The city’s leaders also offered incense to pay tribute to war heroes at the Martyr Cemetery of Cu Chi in An Nhon Tay Commune and HCMC Policy Cemetery in Phu Hoa Dong Commune.

The delegation then visited the Memorial House of the Vietnamese Heroic Mother, Hero of People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Ranh in Hiep Phuoc Commune’s Trai Den Hamlet in Cu Chi District.