HCMC leaders visit war invalids in District 5 on War Invalids and Martyrs' Day

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai this morning led a delegation to visit families of war invalids in District 5, HCMC on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27).

The delegation visited wounded soldier Lam Van Vo, who was assessed as having an injury rate of 4/4, at home in Nguyen Trai Street, Ward 2, District 5.

At the meeting, the war invalid shared his health situation and told stories about his life to Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai also sent sincere thankfulness to the wounded soldier who sacrificed a part of his body to protect the country and sent the best wishes for health and happiness to Mr. Lam Van Vo and all members of his family.

This morning, the delegation also visited two war invalids Nguyen Van Minh and Pham Van Chinh having an injury rate of 4/4. The wounded soldiers participated in resistance war and were infected with toxic chemicals with a rate of 41 percent to 60 percent. Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai gave gifts to the war invalids and extended the best wishes of health and happiness to them.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai suggested the authorities continue to implement missions of taking care of wounded soldiers, policy families and people with meritorious services to the revolution in the district.